THE Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has welcomed government’s plan not to release Treasury funds to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) next farming season, saying the move will help the agency operate within its budget. However, MAZ president Andrew Chintala says FRA must disclose how it intends to sell its current maize stock to raise funds for its operations. Recently, government disclosed that it would not release any Treasury funds to FRA next farming season because the agency had bought more maize than was budgeted for this season. Commenting on the development in an interview, Tuesday, Chintala said the decision was timely, as FRA had sufficient maize stocks that could be sold to finance its operations. He said the agency...