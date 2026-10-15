ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH) has announced the appointment of Joackim Bantubonse as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 14, 2026. The position was previously held by Chitalu Kabwe, who served in the role following the departure of the former CFO. In a statement, Thursday, ZCCM-IH Company Secretary Charles Mjumphi said Bantubonse brought extensive experience in financial management, strategic planning, capital raising and mining operations, having held senior leadership positions at Gemfields Limited and Kariba Minerals Limited. Mjumphi said his appointment was expected to strengthen ZCCM-IH’s financial management and support the delivery of the company’s strategic objectives. “ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Joackim Bantubonse as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 14 October...