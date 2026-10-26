LUAMPA UPND MP Makozo Chikote has lamented that investors find it difficult to acquire land and obtain title deeds because traditional leaders in Western Province are “difficult”. During his maiden speech in Parliament last Wednesday, Chikote appealed to traditional leaders to be more flexible, saying President Hakainde Hichilema had set an agenda to grow provincial economies and that easing access to land would help attract investors to the province. Explaining further in an interview, Thursday, Chikote said traditional land rules in Western Province were difficult for investors, describing the procedures for acquiring land and obtaining title deeds as “too strict”. “What I meant by calling upon our traditional leaders was that if you look at our province, I’m sure it...