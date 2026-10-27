ZAMBIA Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR) says government should not reduce the PAYE tax rate in the 2027 national budget, as the country needs more revenue to finance the Grow Zambia Agenda. ZIPAR Executive Director Zali Chikuba says the organisation also expects to see more traction in the implementation of the TAZAMA Open Access, as this will promote efficiency and transparency in the oil marketing sector. He adds that the proposal of two supplementary budgets in one year by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning does not amount to poor planning, arguing that sometimes government may not have adequate information to plan ahead. Speaking at a press briefing, Monday, Chikuba said ZIPAR had been conducting research on...