GOVERNMENT says it will inspect private and public premises, including security-sensitive locations, in order to collect data on charcoal production. The Forestry Department says the project, which is being funded by the World Bank, is aimed at reducing carbon emissions emanating from the environment. The department further says carbon credits will be given to communities and stakeholders that manage forests “very well”. This follows a notice issued by Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Paul Thole, stating that the exercise is being implemented under the Eastern Province Jurisdictional Sustainable Landscape Programme (EP-JSLP), a long-term Results-Based Climate Finance (RBCF) programme. Thole said government would undertake a Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) data collection exercise for the energy category across Eastern Province from October...