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1xBet Win 26
1xBet Win 26
Edition 2357 Tuesday October 6, 2026
6th October 2026
[TheChamp-Sharing count="1" total_shares="ON"]
[TheChamp-Sharing count="1" total_shares="ON"]
Opinion Poll
Do you agree that child defilers should be castrated?
Yes
(80%, 606 Votes)
No
(20%, 150 Votes)
Total Votes:
756
Started:
7th Apr 2025 @ 17:47
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