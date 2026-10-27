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BREAKING NEWS
HH seeks Parley approval to merge, dissolve govt ministries
News Diggers Edition 2372 Tuesday October 27, 2026
27th October 2026
[TheChamp-Sharing count="1" total_shares="ON"]
[TheChamp-Sharing count="1" total_shares="ON"]
Opinion Poll
Do you agree that child defilers should be castrated?
Yes
(80%, 606 Votes)
No
(20%, 150 Votes)
Total Votes:
756
Started:
7th Apr 2025 @ 17:47
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