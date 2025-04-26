IN the wake of violent scenes and vandalism witnessed during the recent Kitwe derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, government has taken a swift and decisive action, with Nkana Football Club bearing the brunt of the fallout. Following an emergency meeting that brought together key football stakeholders including FAZ, the Zambia Premier League, ZESCO United, Power Dynamos, Red Arrows, Nkana FC, ABSA Bank Zambia, and the National Sports Council, it was resolved that Nkana FC would be held responsible for the destruction of 506 seats during the match. In a move signaling a no-nonsense approach to stadium disorder, the Kitwe-based club has also been directed to cover the cost of repairing an additional 2,300 previously damaged seats. “Football is...



