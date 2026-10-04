DEFENDING Super League champions Power Dynamos opened their title defense with a 2-1 loss to Konkola Blades in their Transitional League Stream A match yesterday. The hosts made a dream start when Clive Biyeta found the net inside the first minute, catching Power Dynamos cold on their heels. The Blades almost doubled their lead in the 14th minute through Idriss Mbombo, but the striker shot straight at goalkeeper Willard Mwanza. Power Dynamos struggled to find their rhythm, and their troubles worsened in the 38th minute when Kondwani Chiboni was stretchered off after a crude challenge from Binothyno Musonda, who was booked. Ronel Manyanga replaced the injured defender. The visitors improved, with Joshua Mutale creating chances for Amine Hiver and Manyanga,...