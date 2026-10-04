ZAMBIA U23 National Team coach Chisi Mbewe has summoned 45 local players for an assessment camp as preparations begin for the 2027 AFCON U23 qualifiers. Meanwhile, FAZ has announced progress in settling outstanding payments owed to referees. The 45 players who will report for residential camp in Lusaka tomorrow, include talents from the recent COSAFA U20 AFCON qualifiers, the Mukuru 4 Nations Tournament and last year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Players who will impress during the local assessment will join foreign-based professionals to form the final squad. Zambia enter the qualifiers at the second-round stage after being exempted from the first round. The Junior Chipolopolo will face the winner between Sierra Leone and Burkina Faso, with the first...