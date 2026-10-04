THE Zambia National Futsal Team is set to face Egypt today in the first of two international friendly matches in Cairo, as preparations intensify for the 2026 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The Andrea Cristoforetti-coached side arrived safely in Cairo on Saturday morning, touching down at Cairo International Airport at 07:30 hours local time aboard an EgyptAir flight. The delegation is led by FAZ Futsal Committee Chairperson David Simwiinga and includes FAZ Head of Administration Francis Limande. The two matches, scheduled for October 4 and October 6, will provide Zambia with a valuable test against one of Africa’s established futsal nations before the continental tournament. The team has been conducting an intensive preparation programme and will shift focus...