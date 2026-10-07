ZAMBIA has officially welcomed the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Torch Relay as excitement builds for the 2026 Region 5 Youth Games in Maputo, Mozambique. The torch arrived in Zambia on 5 October 2026, as it travels through participating countries before the Games, which will be held in Maputo from 4 to 13 December 2026. Zambia will be represented by 146 athletes competing in 15 sports codes. Speaking yesterday during the ceremony at the National Heroes Stadium, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary, Kangwa Chileshe, pledged that government’s intention is to focus on infrastructure development over the next five years. “As government, going forward, in the next five years, we want to focus on massive sports...