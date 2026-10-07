ENGLAND-based forward Jessica Johnson has joined the Copper Princesses camp in Casablanca, completing the 21-member squad ahead of Zambia’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup campaign. Johnson’s arrival completes the roster as the team sets up base in Casablanca, where they will play friendly matches before heading to Rabat for the final tournament. Zambia faces China on Friday in a warm-up match before the World Cup kicks off on October 17. Speaking upon joining camp, Johnson expressed her delight at being back with the squad. “It’s great to be back with the girls, just happy to be part of the team again. I think I’ll be able to contribute well, hopefully I’ll be able to score some goals so we can...