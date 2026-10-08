ZAMBIA U23 Men’s National Team coach Chisi Mbewe has expressed satisfaction with the level of competition in camp as his side continues preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers. Speaking after a training match against Kafue Celtic at Nkoloma Stadium yesterday, Mbewe said the main objective is to build a competitive team for the U23 AFCON qualifiers and the All-Africa Games. “I think the main objective is to come up with a team that we are preparing to compete in the U23 AFCON qualifier. I think even the All African games. Otherwise, so far so good, we are happy with what we are seeing, a lot of competition. We just have to ensure we come up with a very strong...