COPPER Princesses coach Carol Kanyemba says she is prioritizing mental and tactical preparation as Zambia gears up to face China in an international friendly on Friday in Casablanca, Morocco. Speaking from the team’s training base at the Academie Des Electriciens De Football, Kanyemba emphasised the importance of the match as a gauge of her side’s readiness ahead of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, which kicks off on October 17 in Rabat. “Mentally, we are psyching the players to prepare their mind with regard to the game against China. This is a game that we will be able to show the strength and abilities that we have tactically, physically and also mentally. We want to see how strong the girls...