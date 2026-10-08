COPPER Queens interim coach Charles Haalubono has promised that his side will play attractive and coordinated football when Zambia face Uganda in the first leg of their 2028 Los Angeles Olympic qualifier in Kampala this afternoon. Speaking during the pre-match press conference, Haalubono emphasised that competing at the highest level requires Zambia to showcase their natural style. “What I can say is we are going to play good football. We are supposed to compete at that level. And for you to be able to compete at that higher level, you must play good football, passing game, well coordinated football. It depends on how you take it, coordination can be done in so many ways; some coordinate through long balls some...