PENALTY shootouts proved decisive in the 2026 FQM Trident Interschools Independence Tournament, with three schools securing their places in the Primary School quarter-finals via spot kicks. A total of 37 schools are competing in the tournament, which is being held under the theme “A Kick for Safety”. Kisasa, Kanzala, and Mukonzhi all survived tense knockout encounters to reach the last eight of the competition, which continues in Jiwundu this week. Kisasa edged Chovwe 5-4 on penalties after the sides finished 1-1 in regulation time. Christon Kakoma put Kisasa ahead before Prince Mandala equalised for Chovwe, forcing the tie into a shootout. Kisasa will now face Kanzala in the quarter-finals. Kanzala also progressed through penalties, defeating Kasanzhi 6-5 following a 1-1...