THE Zambia Under-17 Women’s National Team is targeting a podium finish at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, with players expressing confidence ahead of today’s international friendly against China in Casablanca. In readiness for the tournament, FAZ arranged a 10-day international camp designed to help the squad adjust to the conditions and take part in preparatory matches. Copper Princesses defender Faith Kaunda emphasised the team’s unity and determination as they prepare for the tournament. “The preparation as a team is going well and we are ready to beat China. As a team we are telling each other that our key is to step on the podium so that we bring happiness in our country. Just working hard, working hard is...