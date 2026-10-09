UGANDA came from behind to defeat Zambia 2-1 in the first leg of their 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifier at Hamz Stadium in Kampala, leaving the Copper Queens with work to do in the return fixture. Zambia made a bright start and took the lead in the 6th minute when Barbra Banda capitalised on Uganda’s failure to deal with her pace on the break, setting up Prisca Chilufya for the simplest of tap-ins. However, the visitors struggled to impose themselves thereafter, with sloppy possession preventing them from stringing passes together. Uganda grew into the contest and Zambia survived a major scare in the 23rd minute when Agnes Nabukenya beat two defenders with neat footwork and slotted past Hazel Nali,...