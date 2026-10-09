THE Chipolopolo Boys have slipped one place to 91st according to the latest FIFA Coca-Cola World Rankings released on October 7, 2026. Zambia slipped one place despite earning a 10-point increment following their recent 2-0 victory over Togo in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Zambia’s points tally now stands at 1260.61, a marginal five-point increase from their previous total before they played Algeria and Togo, but the gain was insufficient to preserve their 90th position as other nations made more significant strides during the international window. Meanwhile, in the continental pecking order, Zambia remain outside the top 10 African nations. Morocco continue to lead Africa and sit seventh globally with 1805.34 points, followed by Senegal (18th), Egypt (25th),...