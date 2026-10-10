COPPER Queens striker Racheal Kundananji has joined NWSL side Chicago Stars from Bay FC in a $700,000 deal. Kundananji joins the Stars after playing three seasons with Bay FC, where she helped the club make the NWSL playoffs during its inaugural season. She leaves Bay FC’s as the club’s all-time leading scorer with 12 goals and 11 assists. Kundananji joined Bay FC from Spanish club Madrid CFF in 2024 for a then-record women’s transfer fee of approximately $860,000 record fee. In a club statement, Kundananji is the first addition to the club’s roster under new Chief Soccer Officer Vlatko Andonovski. “Chicago Stars FC today acquired Zambia national team forward Racheal Kundananji from Bay FC through the 2027 NWSL season. Kundananji...