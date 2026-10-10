CHINA U-17 women’s team yesterday beat Copper Princesses 3-0 in an international friendly played yesterday in Casablanca, Morocco. China scored in the 47th, 67th and 84th minutes to hand the Princesses a defeat in their first warm-up match ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. The result leaves head coach Carol Kanyemba with a lot of work to do before the tournament kicks off. The friendly was part of Zambia’s 10-day pre-World Cup camp in Morocco. FAZ secured the match to give the Princesses a taste of Asian opposition ahead of their Group D opener against Japan. Zambia is in Group D alongside Japan, France and Venezuela. The top two teams in each group qualify for the round of...