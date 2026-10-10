PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government is modernising sports infrastructure countrywide and supporting greater participation in international competitions. President Hichilema further says government will work closely with the private sector to commercialise sport, employment, generate income and expand opportunities for our young people. President Hichilema said this during the official opening of the first session of the Fourteenth National Assembly. President Hichilema said all sports in the country are important. “Sports development has emerged as an important driver of social and economic development. There is no minor sport in Zambia, all are important. We are expanding and modernising sports infrastructure across all provinces, strengthening talent identification and development, and supporting greater participation in international competitions. We are promoting professionalism and we...