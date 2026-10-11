SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 17: Carol Kanyemba, Head Coach of Zambia, gestures during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Zambia at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 17, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 17: Carol Kanyemba, Head Coach of Zambia, gestures during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Zambia at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 17, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

ZAMBIA Women’s U17 head coach Carol Kanyemba has described her side’s 3-0 defeat to China in an international friendly at Stade Moulay Rachid in Casablanca as a valuable test ahead of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup. Kanyemba said the match provided her with an opportunity to spot the team’s weaknesses. The Copper Princesses were beaten 3-0 on Friday night in their warm-up match before the tournament, which kicks off on October 17 in Morocco. Kanyemba acknowledged that the goals conceded could have been prevented but took encouragement from her team’s ability to compete against a high-calibre opponent. “I think the goals that were conceded would have been avoidable, but overall the girls are able to hold on to such...