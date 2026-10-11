GREEN Eagles maintained their perfect start to the Transitional League season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over ZESCO United at Trade Fair Ground, while Nkana FC produced a stunning comeback to thrash Makeni All Stars 4-1 in a chaotic encounter at Nkana Stadium. Amity Shamenda’s 75th-minute strike proved the difference as Green Eagles condemned ZESCO United to a home defeat, extending their perfect record to two wins from two matches and keeping them top of Stream B with six points. The visitors had to withstand early pressure, with goalkeeper Mangani Banda producing crucial saves to deny Brice Sindjo in the 17th minute and Rally Bwalya in the 39th. ZESCO enjoyed the better of the first-half chances but could not find...