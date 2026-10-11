OPENING day strugglers Power Dynamos and Nchanga Rangers lock horns at Arthur Davies stadium this afternoon with both teams looking to record their first points in the transitional league. Defending champions Power Dynamos will be adamant to put their 2-1 loss to Konkola Blades behind them in their quest to record three consecutive league titles, knowing the limited number of games to the season give little room for error. The Kitwe giants are visibly struggling to find the back of the net since they let go of their Kenyan golden boot hitman Moses Shumah, who scored a record 21 goals last season. In their way today, however, is a Rangers side desperate for a positive result. The Chingola based side...