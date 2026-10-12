KONKOLA Blades produced a stunning performance to defeat Zanaco 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka, while Power Dynamos bounced back from their opening-day defeat with a 1-0 victory over Nchanga Rangers at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe. Zanaco’s hopes of building on their opening-day victory were dashed by a resilient Blades side. The visitors took the lead in the 16th minute through Clive Biyeta, who continued his impressive start to the season after scoring in the opening fixture against Power. Zanaco responded well and were awarded a penalty in the 30th minute after Kiala was brought down inside the box. Dominic Kanda stepped up and converted to level matters. The Bankers then took the lead in...