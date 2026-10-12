Ministry of Youth, Sports, and, Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe (c) making his opening remarks during a press briefing in Lusaka on Monday 22nd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Ministry of Youth, Sports, and, Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe (c) making his opening remarks during a press briefing in Lusaka on Monday 22nd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTRY of Sport Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe has called on FAZ, ZPL, clubs and all relevant stakeholders to take firm action against individuals making political chants at sports venues. During Zambia’s 2-0 win over Togo at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, it was observed that a group of individuals were chanting political slogans during the game. Similar conduct was displayed at Nkana stadium during a Super League fixture between Nkana and Makeni All Stars. Chileshe has called on all the stakeholders responsible during football events to take action against such conduct, highlighting the damning consequences of tarnishing the role of sport as a unifying platform. In a statement issued by the Ministry’s Principal Public Relations Officer Nchimunya Ng’andu, yesterday,...