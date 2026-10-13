THE Copper Queens will hope to redeem themselves by overturning a 2-1 loss against Uganda today in the return leg of their second-round 2028 Olympic qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The Copper Queens must ensure a win to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2028 Olympics. A win for the Shepolopolo will ensure a fixture with either Ghana or Mauritius in the next round. Speaking during a pre match briefing, Copper Queens Interim coach Charles Haalubono expressed confidence that his team would perform better at home. “We gave them too much space when they had the ball. That is why I said the attitude was not good. We have worked on it, we have to press and...