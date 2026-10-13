ZAFFICO PLC has unveiled a corporate sponsorship worth more than K1 million for the 2026 ZAFFICO Marathon. The Marathon is targeting 2,000 runners for the second edition of the event whose proceeds will support maternal health initiatives in Shiwang’andu District. Speaking during the unveiling of sponsors in Lusaka, ZAFFICO Managing Director Mundia Mundia said the marathon was part of ZAFFICO’s 2024–2028 strategic plan, which prioritises community participation. Mundia said the second edition would extend the initiative to women in Shiwang’andu District, who had been identified as this year’s beneficiaries. “The 2026 marathon is even bigger. We set ourselves a target of attracting double the number that we started with last year, a 100 per cent increment from the first edition....