ZAMBIA booked their place in the next round of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic qualifiers with a commanding 4-1 victory over Uganda at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, overturning a first-leg deficit to progress 5-3 on aggregate. The Copper Queens started brightly and took the lead in the 8th minute when Natasha Nanyangwe found the back of the net to settle early nerves and level the tie on aggregate. Uganda responded almost immediately, equalising in the 14th minute through Sylvia Kabene. A mix-up at the back saw the Zambian centre-backs fail to deal with a long ball, and Kabene used her pace to run past them before finishing expertly past Hazel Nali. Despite the setback, Zambia continued to push forward...