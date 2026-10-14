MMA Zambia has announced that Zambian mixed martial arts sensation Shelda ‘Miracle’ Chipito will face Mathilde Aschenbrenner at PFL Lyon in France on December 19, marking a historic moment for Zambian combat sports. Chipito, who competes under Ulemu Fight Academy, will become the first Zambian MMA fighter, male or female, to compete on the stage of a major global promotion. Her coach and Ulemu Fight Academy founder, Benjamin Bush, expressed unwavering confidence in his fighter despite the calibre of opposition. “We are fully aware of the caliber of athlete that Miracle is going to be facing. But, you know, I have so much confidence in Miracle. The work ethic that she puts in, just her determination and what she represents....