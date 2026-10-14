HARRISON Keshi produced a match-winning performance to fire Mukonzhi into the Primary School final of the 2026 FQM Trident Interschools Independence Tournament, where they will meet Kisasa following Sunday’s semi-final victories in Jiwundu. A total of 37 schools are competing in the tournament, which is being played under the theme “A Kick for Safety”. Keshi scored twice as Mukonzhi defeated Musele 2–0, opening the scoring before converting a second-half penalty to complete his brace and seal his side’s place in the final. In the other semi-final, Kisasa edged Kasanzhi 1–0 in a tightly contested encounter, with Christon Kakoma netting the only goal of the match to send his team through. The results leave Mukonzhi and Kisasa just one victory away...