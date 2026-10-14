ZAMBIA began their Futsal Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 campaign in style, securing a 3-1 win over former champions Libya in a Group A match at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Hall in Rabat. The Chipolopolo started brightly and quickly took control of the game. Royd Chishala opened the scoring from a cleverly worked corner in the 2nd minute, setting the tone for Zambia’s attacking approach. Patrick Mwila doubled the lead just four minutes later, finishing off a well-worked move to give his side a comfortable early advantage. The forward was a constant threat to the Libyan defence throughout the match. Zambia continued to press forward, with captain Chota Chileshe dictating play in midfield. Mwila struck again in the 23rd...

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