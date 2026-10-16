ZAMBIA futsal national team head coach Andrea Cristoforetti remains optimistic about his side’s chances of reaching the semi-finals despite a 7-0 defeat to defending champions Morocco at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Hall in Rabat on Wednesday. Speaking after the humbling defeat, the Italian tactician acknowledged the gulf in class between the two sides but took encouragement from his team’s second-half display. “The Moroccan team is on another level, so it’s another level. Completely another level. The fact that in the second half, we hold the pitch, I think this is a positive note. We play with players who are 18 years old. These players (Moroccan) are professional, they play Champions League and they play in huge leagues. So, I think...