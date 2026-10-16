THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has dismissed social media reports alleging that its president, Keith Mweemba was attacked by a group of individuals during the Copper Queens’ 4-1 win against Uganda at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Tuesday. In a statement, Thursday, FAZ General Secretary Charles Chakatazya described the claims as false and urged social media users to act responsibly. “We wish to refute reports circulating on social media alleging that the FAZ president was attacked by a group of individuals at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. At no point was he physically assaulted or abused. We urge social media users to act responsibly and refrain from spreading falsehoods that bring FAZ or its leadership into disrepute,” Chakatazya said. According...