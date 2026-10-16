KISASA will feature in both the Primary and Secondary School finals of the 2026 FQM Trident Interschools Independence Tournament after booking their place in the Secondary School showpiece with a 1–0 victory over defending champions Chovwe. Sirgive Kamwengo scored the decisive goal in the semi-final in Jiwundu to end Chovwe’s title defence and send Kisasa into the final. Kankonzhi will be their opponents after overcoming Luanvundu 4–2 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time. Kankonzhi held their nerve from the spot to secure a place in the final, setting up a meeting with Kisasa on Saturday, October 17, at Sentinel Ground. Kisasa’s progression added to the school’s strong showing in the competition, with their Primary School team also...

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