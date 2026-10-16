THE Zambia Under-17 Women’s National Team has arrived at the tournament village in Rabat ahead of their World Cup, which kicks off on Sunday. The Copper Princesses arrived Morocco wearing traditional Musisi and Siziba outfits that celebrated Zambia’s vibrant cultural identity. The Copper Princesses, who had spent 10 days in a Casablanca camp where they faced China in an international friendly, have been drawn in Group D with Japan, France and Venezuela. Speaking upon arrival, striker, Faith Kapilingo expressed confidence ahead of the Japan clash, noting the team has adjusted well to the conditions. She admitted her hopes of being scouted by a foreign club and had set that as a secondary objective in Rabat. “We’ve adjusted to the weather....