THE Transitional League continues today with a full slate of fixtures across both streams, headlined by the “bankers’ derby” between Zanaco and Napsa Stars at Sunset Stadium. Zanaco head coach Numba Mumamba has described the encounter as a crucial fixture for his side as they look to bounce back from their 3-2 home defeat to Konkola Blades. Numba said he’s looking for a victory over Napsa stars who he has described as a thorn in Zanaco’s flesh. “A very important fixture that we have against Napsa. This is a game that will be a very exciting game. Looking at where we are coming from, we dropped maximum points at home against Konkola Blades. And we are playing Napsa Stars, a...

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