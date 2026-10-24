RED Arrows have made history by qualifying for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time, defeating South African giants Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 on penalties at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The Airmen, who carried a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Ndola, produced a resolute defensive display to hold the tie to a 1-1 aggregate draw before triumphing in a tense penalty shootout. Zambia’s representatives started brightly, with Ackim Mumba causing problems for Chiefs defence early on. Eliya Mandanji had a big chance in the 8th minute, but goalkeeper Brandon Petersen came to the hosts’ rescue. Kaizer Chiefs settled into the game and registered their first clear opportunity in the 11th minute, but Charles...