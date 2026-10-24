COPPER Princesses head coach Carol Kanyemba has described today’s final Group D clash against France at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup as a do-or-die encounter, urging her players to express themselves without fear. Zambia are holding onto hope of progressing to the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams, and a victory over France could keep their campaign alive. Speaking in a pre-match interview on Friday, Kanyemba noted that she wants to see the players confident to execute what they have been working on in training. “We know they’ve got their strengths and weaknesses. Equally, we do have strengths and weaknesses, but we want to try and play our game. We want the girls to be able...