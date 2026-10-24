GREEN Eagles head coach Perry Mutapa has warned his players against complacency as they travel to Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka to face a Nkwazi side still searching for their first win of the season. Ahead of today’s Matchweek five encounter, Mutapa has expressed desire to see his side continue on their perfect streak this season, noting that it is too early to early to be comfortable with just points. “It’s a big game for us, it’s a big game for Nkwazi knowing that they really need a victory. But we also want to maintain our winning streak. It’s not easy when you’re dealing with different individuals, which makes a team. But in terms of trying to maintain our winning...