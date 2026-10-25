RED Arrows head coach Chisi Mbewe has hailed his side’s historic qualification to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup as a massive achievement and a perfect Independence Day gift for the Zambian people. The Airmen defeated South African giants Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 on penalties at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday night, securing their place in the group stage of the continental competition for the first time in the club’s history. Speaking in a post-match interview, Mbewe attributed the victory to his team’s mental strength and resilience, noting that his team prepared for a tough game on hostile territory. “We knew that it was not going to be an easy game against Kaizer Chiefs. It was...