NATIONAL Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) President Alfred Foloko has congratulated Patrick ‘Baddo’ Chinyemba OLY, Carol Kanyemba, and the late Ashios Jordan Melu following their recognition by President Hakainde Hichilema for their outstanding contributions to Zambian sport. The three sports personalities were awarded the President’s Insignia of Meritorious Achievement as part of Zambia’s 62nd Independence anniversary celebrations. In a statement, Foloko expressed pride in the honourees, noting that their achievements reflect the talent, resilience, and commitment that elevate Zambia’s profile on the international stage. “On behalf of the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ), I want to congratulate Patrick ‘Baddo’ Chinyemba OLY, Carol Kanyemba, and the late Ashios Jordan Melu. They have been honoured by President Hakainde Hichilema for their...