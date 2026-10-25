ZESCO United finally found their scoring touch with a resounding 5-0 victory over Mutondo Stars, while Nchanga Rangers and Zanaco secured crucial wins on an action-packed Match week 5 of the MTN Super League Transitional Season. At Trade Fair Grounds, ZESCO United made a statement of intent after a mundane start to the season, dismantling Mutondo Stars in a one-sided affair. The hosts took the lead inside the first minute when Anthony Shipanuka scored from close range. The floodgates opened just before halftime when Abraham Siankombo was fouled in the box. Kennedy Musonda stepped up and converted the penalty in the 37th minute, before doubling his tally a minute later to make it 3-0. Happy Nsiku added a fourth in...