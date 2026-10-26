KONKOLA Blades delivered a statement performance with a 2-0 victory over Nkana FC at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe, while Chirundu United continued their impressive debut season with a 1-0 win over Mufulira Wanderers. Nkana arrived in Chililabombwe hoping to reclaim top spot in Stream A, but were undone by a clinical Konkola Blades side. The visitors had early chances, with Leonard Makonga combining well with Lazarous Kambole, but the final effort flashed wide. Konkola Blades grew into the game and took the lead in the 35th minute through Emmanuel Kunda. The hosts doubled their advantage three minutes into the second half when former Nkana striker Idris Ilunga Mbombo’s speculative shot found the back of the net against his former side....