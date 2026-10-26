SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 17: Carol Kanyemba, Head Coach of Zambia, gestures during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Zambia at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 17, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 17: Carol Kanyemba, Head Coach of Zambia, gestures during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Zambia at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 17, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

COPPER Princesses head coach Carol Kanyemba believes her side requires greater international exposure to compete at the World Cup level after Zambia bowed out of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup following a 1-0 defeat to France in their final Group D fixture. The result means Zambia exit the tournament having lost all three group games, following earlier defeats to Japan and Venezuela. Speaking in her post-match interview, Kanyemba praised her players’ resilience and reminded them of their achievements in qualifying for the global showpiece. “First and foremost, I want to appreciate all the efforts that they put in. Coming to this World Cup, as much as it is a yearly thing, it’s not something that is given on a...