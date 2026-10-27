THE Junior Chipolopolo has concluded their group x fixtures in style with a 3-2 victory against Comoros at the U15 FIFA World Cup. Earlier the Junior Chipolopolo run riot after they thrashed Montserrat 13-0. Maxen Msimuko was the star of the show after the Young Crocs striker scored seven goals. Simon Nyirenda weighed in with a brace, while Benson Bwalya, Chrispin Katoba, Thomson Mwashilinji and Samuel Musonda scored a goal each. The victory is Zambia’s biggest win at the tournament so far. The Junior Chipolopolo opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Tanzania on Saturday before suffering a 3-1 defeat to Uruguay on Sunday. Zambia bounced back from that setback with a 2-1 victory over Moldova in the second...