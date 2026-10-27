ZAMBIA Athletics delivered an outstanding performance at the NamibRe Windhoek City Run in Namibia banging four medals. The event saw a number of participants which included sponsors from across the local and regional running community including athletics from the Zambia Athletics. In the 21.2KM mens race, Kashiya Jackson grabbed the silver medal, while Brian Mbozi finished in fifth position. In the 21.2KM women race, Mumbi Brenda shined as she grabbed the gold medal. In the 10.1KM Samuel Mbaso grabbed bronze, while Kunda Christerbel also grabbed bronze. And in a statement Zambia Athletics General Secretary Teddy Shimishi said the achievement demonstrated the dedication and determination of Zambian athletes. “This achievement demonstrates the talent, dedication and determination of Zambian athletes on the...