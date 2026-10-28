COPPER Queens captain Barbra Banda has finished 18th in the 2026 Women’s Ballon d’Or rankings, marking her third consecutive appearance among the world’s elite female footballers despite a four-place drop from last year’s standing. The Orlando Pride forward, nominated for the third year in a row, discovered her placement on Monday as France Football unveiled the standings ahead of the ceremony at the London Palladium. Alexia Putellas claimed the 2026 award, with Banda placed just behind Barcelona’s Esmee Brugts in 17th and ahead of Belgium’s Tessa Wullaert in 19th. Her Ballon d’Or ranking has steadily declined over the years despite strong individual displays, moving from 12th in 2024 to 14th in 2025 and now 18th in 2026. The nomination came...